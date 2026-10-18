HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra hire more than TCS in the quarter ended September 2026

IT firms are moving away from mass campus recruitment and are instead timing their hires to match project demands.

Yugal Joshi, Partner, Everest Group, points out that companies are focusing on entry-level hiring as AI will do entry-level work.

For example, Tech Mahindra is still big on campus placements, while Wipro plans to step up hiring in the second half of the financial year (Oct 2026-Mar 2027) as business picks up.

The goal: teams that can adapt quickly to tech changes and client needs.