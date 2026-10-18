HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra hire more than TCS in the quarter ended September 2026
HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra have both hired more people than TCS in the quarter ended September 2026: HCL brought on 6,440 new employees, Tech Mahindra added 5,446, and TCS hired 4,258.
This marks a shift in the IT world, with companies now focusing more on hiring based on actual project needs rather than just growing headcount.
IT firms shift to project hiring
IT firms are moving away from mass campus recruitment and are instead timing their hires to match project demands.
Yugal Joshi, Partner, Everest Group, points out that companies are focusing on entry-level hiring as AI will do entry-level work.
For example, Tech Mahindra is still big on campus placements, while Wipro plans to step up hiring in the second half of the financial year (Oct 2026-Mar 2027) as business picks up.
The goal: teams that can adapt quickly to tech changes and client needs.