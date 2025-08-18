HDFC Bank to suspend customer care services on these dates
What's the story
HDFC Bank has announced a temporary disruption in its customer care services due to essential system maintenance. The bank said the move is aimed at enhancing the overall banking experience for its customers. The affected services include chat banking on WhatsApp and SMS banking, which shall be unavailable for certain periods on August 22 and 23.
Downtime details
Scheduled downtime for services
The scheduled downtime for HDFC Bank's services is from August 22, 11:00pm IST to August 23, 6:00am IST. During this period, several customer care services will be unavailable. These include phone banking IVR, email and social media support, as well as chat banking on WhatsApp and SMS banking. However, the toll-free number for hot listing accounts and cards will remain functional throughout this period.
Service continuity
Alternative banking options available
Despite the disruption, HDFC Bank customers can still carry out their banking transactions through other platforms. These include PhoneBanking Agent services, HDFC Bank NetBanking, HDFC Bank MobileBanking app, PayZapp and MyCards. If you're an HDFC Bank net banking user, you can conduct a variety of transactions anytime and anywhere without visiting your bank branch.
Registration process
How to register for net banking?
To register for HDFC Bank net banking online, you need to enter your Customer ID and confirm your registered mobile number. Then, an OTP will be sent to your phone which you have to enter along with debit card details. After this, a new PIN (password) can be set and used to log in with the Customer ID and newly set PIN.