HDFC Bank to suspend customer care services on these dates

HDFC Bank has announced a temporary disruption in its customer care services due to essential system maintenance. The bank said the move is aimed at enhancing the overall banking experience for its customers. The affected services include chat banking on WhatsApp and SMS banking, which shall be unavailable for certain periods on August 22 and 23.

Downtime details Scheduled downtime for services The scheduled downtime for HDFC Bank's services is from August 22, 11:00pm IST to August 23, 6:00am IST. During this period, several customer care services will be unavailable. These include phone banking IVR, email and social media support, as well as chat banking on WhatsApp and SMS banking. However, the toll-free number for hot listing accounts and cards will remain functional throughout this period.

Service continuity Alternative banking options available Despite the disruption, HDFC Bank customers can still carry out their banking transactions through other platforms. These include PhoneBanking Agent services, HDFC Bank NetBanking, HDFC Bank MobileBanking app, PayZapp and MyCards. If you're an HDFC Bank net banking user, you can conduct a variety of transactions anytime and anywhere without visiting your bank branch.