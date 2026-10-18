Himadri Speciality Chemical posts 31% Q2 net profit to ₹231.32cr
Business
Himadri Speciality Chemical just posted a strong 31% jump in its Q2 net profit, reaching ₹231.32 crore compared to ₹176.14 crore last year.
The big boost came from its carbon materials and chemicals divisions, showing the company's core strengths are really paying off.
Himadri July September total income ₹1,733.32cr
Total income for July-September hit ₹1,733.32 crore, up sharply from last year's ₹1,106.96 crore.
Most of this came from carbon materials and chemicals, while its power business chipped in too.
Himadri's mix of clean power solutions, battery materials, and specialty carbon black seems to be keeping its growth steady and future-focused.