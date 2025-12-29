Next Article
Hindustan Copper shares soar 30% in a week, set new record
Hindustan Copper just had a wild run—its stock jumped 30.5% in six days, hitting an all-time high of ₹480.45 on December 26, 2025.
The rally comes as global copper prices climb and the rupee weakens against the dollar.
On the last trading day alone, shares shot up nearly 9%, closing at ₹475.45.
Experts urge caution; watch for better entry points
Analysts are saying not to get carried away—high prices could mean more ups and downs ahead.
Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities, flagged risks to earnings despite strong demand from electrification trends.
If you're thinking of jumping in, Sachin Gupta, VP-Research at Choice Broking, suggests waiting for a dip near ₹450 (support) rather than buying at these highs, with ₹500 as resistance to keep in mind.