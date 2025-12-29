Hindustan Copper shares soar 30% in a week, set new record

Experts urge caution; watch for better entry points

Analysts are saying not to get carried away—high prices could mean more ups and downs ahead.

Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities, flagged risks to earnings despite strong demand from electrification trends.

If you're thinking of jumping in, Sachin Gupta, VP-Research at Choice Broking, suggests waiting for a dip near ₹450 (support) rather than buying at these highs, with ₹500 as resistance to keep in mind.