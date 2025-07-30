Hitachi Energy surges 2.5% on stellar FY25 results
Hitachi Energy India's stock rose 2.53% on Wednesday, landing at ₹20,290 and ranking among the top gainers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The boost follows the company's impressive financials for the year ending March 2025.
Revenue jumped 23% in FY25
Hitachi Energy isn't just growing—it's accelerating. Revenue jumped 23% to ₹6,442 crore in FY25, while net profit more than doubled to ₹383 crore.
In just this quarter, sales climbed approximately 11.08% and profits soared nearly 62%.
Earnings per share also more than doubled over last year.
Operating cash flow shot up 6 times
Cash flow is a big story here: operating cash flow shot up almost six times to ₹1,493 crore this year.
With finances looking strong, the board announced a final dividend of ₹6 per share (payable after August 13).
If you're tracking fast-moving companies or thinking about investing, this is one to watch.