Hitachi Energy surges 2.5% on stellar FY25 results

Hitachi Energy isn't just growing—it's accelerating. Revenue jumped 23% to ₹6,442 crore in FY25, while net profit more than doubled to ₹383 crore. In just this quarter, sales climbed approximately 11.08% and profits soared nearly 62%. Earnings per share also more than doubled over last year.

Operating cash flow shot up 6 times

Cash flow is a big story here: operating cash flow shot up almost six times to ₹1,493 crore this year.

With finances looking strong, the board announced a final dividend of ₹6 per share (payable after August 13).

If you're tracking fast-moving companies or thinking about investing, this is one to watch.