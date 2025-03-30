What's the story

The high-profile IPOs of FY25 have all underperformed, barring Hyundai, trading below their listing prices.

The fall in these stocks has been steep, up to 42%.

FirstCry, Ola Electric, Bajaj Housing Finance, NTPC Green Energy, Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, and Waaree Energies have all raised over ₹4,000 crore through their public offerings.