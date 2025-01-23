What's the story

From a futuristic novelty to a lifeline of modern healthcare, telemedicine in India skyrocketed post-pandemic.

But behind the screens of virtual consultations lies an untapped world of financing complexities.

For startups diving into this tech-health revolution, it's more than stethoscopes and screens—it's about funding innovation, scaling solutions, and sustaining operations.

As the nation races to digitise healthcare, exploring smart financing options could be the difference between thriving and surviving.

Here's a deep dive into the telemedicine financing in India.