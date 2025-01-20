What's the story

Dharmil Sheth, Dhaval Shah, Harsh Parekh, and Hardik Dedhia have announced their exit from API Holdings, the parent company of online pharmacy PharmEasy.

This leaves Siddharth Shah as the only remaining founder and CEO of the firm.

The four exiting founders together hold less than 2% stake in PharmEasy, information from private markets data provider Tracxn shows.