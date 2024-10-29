Summarize Simplifying... In short Jio Finance's new feature, SmartGold, allows users to buy digital gold, a real investment in physical gold stored in insured vaults, eliminating the need for safekeeping.

Users can purchase gold by value or weight through the JioFinance app, monitor their investment and price changes, and redeem their digital gold for cash or physical gold, delivered to their doorstep.

The new feature has been launched just in time for Dhanteras

Jio Finance app now allows you to buy digital gold

By Akash Pandey 04:49 pm Oct 29, 2024

What's the story Reliance Industries' Jio Financial Services (JFSL) has launched a new feature, SmartGold, on its JioFinance app. The new service lets you invest in 24 karat gold digitally, starting from as low as ₹10. The feature's launch comes just in time for Dhanteras, the occasion when people usually buy gold as a mark of prosperity.

SmartGold offers flexible buying options and secure storage

SmartGold gives customers the flexibility to buy gold by rupee value or weight (grams). For those who want physical gold, the service delivers it to your doorstep in denominations of 0.5g, 1g, 2g, 5g, and 10g. The gold equivalent of every investment is stored in insured vaults, keeping investors' assets safe.

Digital gold: A hassle-free investment option

Digital gold is a real investment in physical gold that is safely stored on behalf of the buyer in insured vaults. This does away with the hassle of safekeeping and added costs of physical gold. Each unit of digital gold is equivalent to actual gold stored in a secure facility, providing investors with the same benefits without having to physically possess it.

How to buy digital gold?

To buy digital gold, users will have to download the JioFinance app and create an account. After choosing the amount of gold they want and making the payment, they can keep a tab on their investment and real-time price fluctuations. When they are ready, users can redeem their SmartGold units for cash or physical gold.