Hyundai and Samsung partner with Indian firms after ₹69,725cr package
Big news for India's shipbuilding industry: Hyundai and Samsung are partnering with domestic companies on major projects after the government outlined a ₹69,725 crore support package.
Hyundai group company HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) is the anchor partner for the proposed mega shipyard at Thoothukudi, which is expected to attract investments of around ₹38,000 crore, while Samsung Heavy Industries is providing technical collaboration to Swan Defence and Heavy Industries at Pipavav in Gujarat.
The goal? Boost local shipbuilding.
India to procure 400+ ships domestically
India plans to procure more than 400 ships domestically to cut down on the huge ₹6.25 lakh crore spent abroad.
Shipbuilding output has already risen by more than 80% in the current financial year (2026-27), and the government wants to grow the seafaring workforce to 600,000 by 2030.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will also help set up new clusters in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, showing global companies are taking India's maritime ambitions seriously.