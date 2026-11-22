Big news for India's shipbuilding industry: Hyundai and Samsung are partnering with domestic companies on major projects after the government outlined a ₹69,725 crore support package.

Hyundai group company HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) is the anchor partner for the proposed mega shipyard at Thoothukudi, which is expected to attract investments of around ₹38,000 crore, while Samsung Heavy Industries is providing technical collaboration to Swan Defence and Heavy Industries at Pipavav in Gujarat.

The goal? Boost local shipbuilding.