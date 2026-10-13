IBM India MD Patel urges digital swaraj for data control
IBM India and South Asia managing director, Sandip Patel, is calling digital swaraj, which is all about giving businesses and governments more control over their own data as everything goes digital.
With countries tightening rules on where data lives, especially in sectors like banking, IBM's Sovereign Core, announced in March, lets companies use cloud tech while keeping control-plane operations and key management within the customer's jurisdiction.
IBM rolls out Bharat Core
IBM is also rolling out the Bharat Core stack to power up Indic AI services across different industries, making sure tech stays close to home.
All these moves seem to be paying off: after some smart changes and heavy use of AI, IBM India reported a 7.7% rise in consolidated revenue from operations and a 41.8% increase in net profit in FY25.