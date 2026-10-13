IBM MeitY Startup Hub partnership announced amid India's AI moment
India is at a "defining moment" with artificial intelligence, according to IBM India and South Asia managing director Sandip Patel.
At the IBM Think 2026 event in Mumbai, he pointed out that while most Indian companies already run it at the margins, there's huge potential ahead.
Patel also revealed a new partnership between IBM and MeitY Startup Hub aimed at giving Indian deep tech startups better access to tools and mentorship.
Partnership to support deep tech startups
The new initiative will help startups use IBM's tech and guidance to build solutions for both national and global challenges, especially by supporting talent from smaller cities.
Patel believes India can "when India builds, it builds for billions, and when you build for billions, the impact scales for everyone," and says future leaders will use real-time data, automation, and trust to drive growth.
The focus is on turning ideas into real-world projects that move the country forward in tech innovation.