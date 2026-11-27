IBM posts 1,125 consulting roles in India, 89 in US
IBM has 1,125 open consulting positions in India, far more than the 89 roles currently open in the US.
This shift highlights how the company is focusing its global workforce on India, especially as it asks some U.S.-based employees with H-1B visas to either relocate abroad or accept severance.
IBM H-1B staff face relocation choice
Some employees with H-1B visas in the US have around three weeks to decide if they'll move overseas or leave the company with three months' severance pay.
The company says skill availability and client needs have evolved, reflecting a bigger trend of tech companies rethinking where and how they hire talent.