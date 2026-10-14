IBM's Hans Dekker says India's decentralized approach fuels AI growth
India's making big moves in AI, and it's not just a few tech giants.
According to IBM Asia-Pacific general manager Hans Dekker, the country's decentralized approach, where innovation happens everywhere, not just at the top, is helping AI grow fast across enterprises, government, and academia across all parts of the country.
That's a sharp contrast to places like the US where most AI action is concentrated in a handful of companies.
IBM expands India AI centers
IBM is doubling down on its India plans with a new IBM Consulting FutureNow Centre in Visakhapatnam and an AI GovTech Innovation Center, an India Software Lab and an IBM Consulting FutureNow Center in Lucknow.
There are also plans for an Industrial Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence (Industrial AI CoE) in Gujarat.
The company predicts that by 2030, AI could pump over $500 billion into India's economy.