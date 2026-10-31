IIT and IIM grads take AI roles as startups surge

Even with India's startup scene booming, more IIT and IIM graduates are choosing steady AI-adjacent jobs instead of founding new companies.

This year, only 79 IIT and 20 IIM grads started tech startups between January and August, a sharp drop from last year's numbers (307 from IITs and 71 from IIMs).

Meanwhile, the overall number of new tech startups actually jumped to 6,353 in the same period.