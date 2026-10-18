IMF: AI cuts Asian demand nearly 10% and creates roles
Business
A new IMF report reveals that AI is shaking up the job market across Asia.
Since ChatGPT launched in late 2022, demand for roles most affected by AI has dropped nearly 10%.
But it's not all bad news: the emergence of new employment opportunities requiring skills such as prompt engineering and AI agent development shows how quickly things are shifting.
Few Asian firms seek AI talent
Surprisingly, only about 6% of Asian firms are actively looking for people with AI skills right now.
India and other emerging Asian economies may initially benefit from lower exposure because many workers remain in agriculture and other less-exposed sectors.
The IMF suggests that investing in education, reskilling, and digital infrastructure will help young people keep up as tech keeps evolving.