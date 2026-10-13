IMF warns 110 banks would hold 22% global banking assets
The IMF is sounding the alarm: under the IMF's stress scenario, 22% of all global banking assets would be held by 110 "weak" banks, up from last year's 18%.
These lenders are especially vulnerable to things like AI market crashes, rising government bond rates, and economic slowdowns.
Basically, more of the world's money is sitting in riskier hands than before.
US nonbank lending 134% core capital
Smaller banks and some big players in Asia (except China) and Europe are struggling most, seeing their capital shrink.
North American banks seem steadier thanks to strong profits, but US banks have taken on more risk by lending heavily to nonbank financial companies, now totaling 134% of their core capital.
The IMF's three-year stress test factored in everything from global politics to AI hype cycles.
As Athanasios Vamvakidis from the IMF puts it, these results should help shape smarter banking rules as deregulation continues worldwide.