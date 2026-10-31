IN-SPACe to invest 67.15cr in 4 Indian space startups

Manastu Space has been offered ₹22.08 crore for a new iodine-fueled engine that makes small satellites cheaper and easier to manage.

Inspecity Space Laboratories has been offered ₹21.18 crore to work on an engine that could let satellites refuel while in orbit someday.

VyomIC has been offered ₹12.55 crore to develop super-precise clocks for deep-space navigation, while MumbaiSemi has been offered ₹11.34 crore to design a chip that works with both GPS and India's NavIC system.