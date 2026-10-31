India and Brazil on track to hit $20 billion trade
India and Brazil are on track to hit $20 billion in trade soon, according to Brazilian Ambassador to India Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega.
This big milestone comes as both countries get ready to celebrate 80 years of diplomatic ties.
Their partnership is growing fast, especially in areas like critical minerals, defense, energy, pharmaceuticals, and AI.
Brazil is India's 5th-largest trading partner
Brazil is already India's fifth-largest trading partner, and both sides are working to boost their trade agreement with Mercosur.
Brazilian companies like Embraer are setting up shop in India, while Indian investments in Brazil have reached $10 billion.
More than 150 business and technology missions have helped both countries team up on agriculture, healthcare, digital infrastructure, and recently they've agreed to connect their efforts on rare earths and critical minerals.