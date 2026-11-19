India and Italy target €20 billion trade by 2029
India and Italy are teaming up to boost their trade from €14.2 billion in 2025 to a big €20 billion by 2029.
This was announced after a meeting in Rome between India's commerce minister, Piyush Goyal, and Italian deputy prime minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajani, where they also chatted about making it easier for goods and ideas to flow between Asia and Europe.
IMEC proposal and sector cooperation plans
A proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is on the table: think faster connections between Indian and European markets via railways and ships through the Middle East.
Italy wants its ports, like Trieste, to be key entry points into Europe.
There is also talk of setting up an Innovation Hub in India inspired by Italy's INNOVIT Centre in San Francisco, plus plans for both countries to work closer on tech, pharma, chemicals, renewables, and even smoother market access with the European Union.