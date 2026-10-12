India and UK deal aims to double trade by 2030
Business
India and the UK are teaming up to double their trade by 2030, thanks to a new deal kicking in from July 2026.
The announcement came during a big meeting in New Delhi, where leaders from both sides talked about making it easier for goods, like smartphones, machinery, salmon, and Scotch whisky, to move between the two countries.
Deal boosts EVs and financial services
The deal is expected to boost exports and investments, especially in areas like electric vehicles and financial services.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted that both countries will check in every year to see how things are going and solve any problems together.
The next major trade meeting is set for the UK in 2027 as both nations look to keep building stronger economic ties.