India commercial credit rises 55.4% to ₹17.5L/cr, non-food loans more-than-doubled

India's commercial sector just got a big boost, with total financial resources flowing to the commercial sector from banks and non-bank sources shooting up 55.4% to ₹17.5 lakh crore in the first five months of FY27 (April-August).

Most of this growth came from non-food loans, which more than doubled compared with last year.

The Finance Ministry's latest report says businesses are borrowing more as credit demand across industries and services and improving loan demand expectations.