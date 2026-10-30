India domestic flights down 8.3% in September, sharpest among markets
Business
India's domestic flights saw an 8.3% drop in passenger numbers this September, the sharpest fall among big markets this year.
Rising fuel costs and a sluggish economy are making it tougher for airlines, with fewer seats offered and planes flying slightly less full than usual.
IATA: global air travel recovering unevenly
Worldwide, air travel is slowly bouncing back, with only a slight dip compared to last year.
While countries like Australia, China, and Brazil are seeing more people flying, drops in India, the US and Japan are holding things back.
IATA says global seat capacity should beat last year's numbers soon but warns that recovery isn't happening evenly everywhere.