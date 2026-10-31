India drops petrol export tax, revises diesel and ATF duties
Business
The Indian government just dropped the export tax on petrol and changed the duties for diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF).
The move is meant to keep enough fuel available at home, with the new rates kicking in as soon as they are officially published.
Export charges ATF ₹11.00 diesel ₹11.50
Now, exporting ATF will cost an extra ₹11.00 per liter, while sending out diesel gets a bump to ₹11.50 per liter.
These adjustments are part of a plan that updates fuel taxes every two weeks based on global prices, basically trying to balance local supply during ongoing international tensions.