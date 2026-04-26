70% Indian products to enter New Zealand duty-free under FTA

Economic impact

FTA to create new opportunities for MSME-driven industries

The proposed FTA is expected to deepen economic engagement and strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations. Goyal stressed that it would create fresh export opportunities, especially for traditional and MSME-driven industries. He said, "We will get new opportunities for our Agra leather business and Uttar Pradesh handloom and handicrafts to our one district one product... to our carpenters who make the goods to the handcarvers and many more opportunities."