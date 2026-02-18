India's imports from Russia down 40%: Here we decode why

India's merchandise imports from Russia plummeted by a whopping 40.48% to $2.86 billion in January 2026. The sharp decline is primarily due to a major reduction in crude oil purchases by Indian refiners. The data was released on February 16 and compared to the same period last year when imports stood at $4.81 billion, reported Hindustan Times.

Import breakdown Actual Russian crude import figures Crude oil typically makes up nearly 80% of India's total merchandise imports from Russia. According to sources cited by Hindustan Times, New Delhi's actual import of Russian crude in January was around $2.3 billion or even lower. However, it's worth noting that while the government released overall trade data for January on February 16, a breakdown by product categories or individual countries is yet to be shared.

Import peak Peak import of Russian crude oil India's import of Russian crude oil peaked at $4.73 billion in April 2025, when US President Donald Trump announced "Liberation Day" tariffs. Washington also pressured India against buying Russian crude, accusing New Delhi of helping Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. However, New Delhi rejected such claims and defended its crude oil purchases from Russia on the grounds of energy security needs.

Tariff impact US imposed heavy tariffs on India last year In August 2025, the US imposed an extra 25% tariff on India for its continued purchase of Russian crude oil. This brought the nation's total tariff to 50%, the highest in the world along with Brazil. Following such punitive tariffs, New Delhi witnessed a drop in its Russian crude imports to $3.32 billion in September, a nearly 30% decline from April 2025 levels.

