India sets up 1st defense manufacturing plant in Morocco
India has set up its very first defense manufacturing plant on the African continent, with Tata Advanced Systems launching an armored vehicle facility in Berrechid, Morocco.
The plant will make Wheeled Armored Platforms (WhAPs) and gets its official start this Wednesday during Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's visit—making him the first Indian Defense Minister to visit Morocco.
'Make for the world' push
This move is a big step for India's "Make for the World" push, showing it wants to be a global player in defense.
The new factory isn't just about exports. Plus, it comes as India's defense exports have jumped 12% in FY 2024-25, with products now reaching over 100 countries.
Looking ahead, India is aiming for ₹3 lakh crore in defense production and ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2029.