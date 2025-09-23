Next Article
Oil prices steady after 4-day slip
Business
Oil prices have finally steadied after four days of slipping, with Brent crude hovering just over $66 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate near $62.
The market's been on edge lately thanks to worries about how moves by Western nations to curtail Russian energy exports might play out.
Factors affecting oil prices
Tensions are running high: Canada's PM Mark Carney is pushing for secondary sanctions against Russia's President Putin, while US President Trump wants Europe to stop buying Russian energy.
Meanwhile, US trade moves have been unpredictable—India faces extra tariffs but China doesn't.
Add in possible supply boosts from OPEC+ and Iraq (which might send more oil through Kurdistan), and it's no wonder analysts expect a surplus ahead.