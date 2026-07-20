India's UPI may soon be linked with Spain's payment service
What's the story
India and Spain have agreed to speed up talks on making their digital payment platforms, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Bizum, interoperable. The decision was announced by the Commerce Ministry on Sunday. The discussions were initiated during Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's recent visit to Spain. The proposed UPI-Bizum interoperability aims to make cross-border transactions between India and Spain as easy as domestic transfers. The move is expected to boost trade and economic ties between the two countries.
Investment boost
Promoting joint investments in Latin America
The two countries have also discussed ways to improve investment facilitation and professional mobility.
They hope to promote joint investments in Latin America, taking advantage of Spain's strategic position as India's gateway to Europe and Latin America.
This would further strengthen economic ties between the two nations and open up new avenues for business collaboration.
Information
Identifying key sectors for collaboration
India and Spain have also identified major opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, renewable energy, tourism, and infrastructure. This sectoral focus highlights the potential for bilateral trade growth and economic cooperation beyond just digital payments and investment facilitation.
Trade expansion
Progress on India-EU trade talks
During his visit to Brussels, Minister Goyal pushed for the listing of Indian ship recycling yards. He also proposed an India-EU dialogue on skills, education, and talent mobility.
The talks also included negotiations on the Investment Protection Agreement and Geographical Indications Agreement as well as cooperation on Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).