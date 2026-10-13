India to cap cancer medicine margins at 30% saving ₹2,500cr

Big news for anyone worried about health care costs: India is about to put a 30% cap on the trade margin for the cancer medicines covered under the cap, both branded and generic.

The idea is simple: make these life-saving medicines more affordable, with the government estimating patients could save around ₹2,500 crore every year.

A group of experts, including doctors from Tata Memorial Centre and officials from NPPA, DoP, and DGHS, is finalizing the list.