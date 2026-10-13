India to cap cancer medicine margins at 30% saving ₹2,500cr
Big news for anyone worried about health care costs: India is about to put a 30% cap on the trade margin for the cancer medicines covered under the cap, both branded and generic.
The idea is simple: make these life-saving medicines more affordable, with the government estimating patients could save around ₹2,500 crore every year.
A group of experts, including doctors from Tata Memorial Centre and officials from NPPA, DoP, and DGHS, is finalizing the list.
Cancer drug markups reached 700%
Turns out, some cancer drugs have been sold at markups as high as 700%, making them way too expensive for many people.
This new rule responds directly to Supreme Court concerns about inflated prices and aims to level things out using the Drug Price Control Order.
Manufacturers will need to keep up supply so there aren't shortages, while fair pricing becomes the new normal.