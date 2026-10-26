India to include platform workers in PLFS from January 2027

The survey will now ask households if anyone works through digital platforms, covering both cities and villages.

This should give a clearer picture of where platform workers are across India and improve coverage of people who earn through digital platforms.

Maharashtra currently leads in platform worker registrations on the e-Shram portal, with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar following behind.

Also, quick heads-up: "gig workers" usually work independently, while "platform workers" find gigs via apps, so this update is all about keeping up with how work is changing.