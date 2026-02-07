India-US trade deal opens up $30tn market for Indian goods

Gems, pharma to benefit; agriculture protected

Indian gems, jewelry, and pharma will get easier access in the US, helping these sectors grow profits and global reach.

Meanwhile, American industrial and farm goods will also see lower barriers in India.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted that farmers are protected under this deal, saying, "Farmers Safe, Country Developed... In the India-US trade agreement, dairy, fruits, vegetables, spices, and other grains have been protected. This will safeguard the interests of domestic farmers, strengthen local agriculture through preferential access to such a large market, and mark another powerful step forward in the direction of a self-reliant India."

This agreement could pave the way for a broader trade partnership down the line.