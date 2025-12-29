India wants $30 billion from Reliance-BP over gas underproduction Business Dec 29, 2025

India is taking Reliance Industries and BP to arbitration, demanding over $30 billion for not producing enough gas from the KG-D6 block off its east coast.

The government says only 18 out of 31 planned wells were used, and aggressive extraction damaged the reservoir.

Reliance and BP disputed that they owed anything to the government and declined to comment on the case.

Final arguments wrapped up in November 2025, with a verdict expected by mid-2026.