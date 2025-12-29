India wants $30 billion from Reliance-BP over gas underproduction
India is taking Reliance Industries and BP to arbitration, demanding over $30 billion for not producing enough gas from the KG-D6 block off its east coast.
The government says only 18 out of 31 planned wells were used, and aggressive extraction damaged the reservoir.
Reliance and BP disputed that they owed anything to the government and declined to comment on the case.
Final arguments wrapped up in November 2025, with a verdict expected by mid-2026.
Why does this matter?
This is India's biggest-ever claim against a company for gas production shortfalls—think of it as a high-stakes showdown over natural resources.
There's also a separate $247 million dispute about project costs still being settled.
Despite all the drama, KG-D6 remains India's top deepwater gas producer.
Whatever the tribunal decides could shape how future energy deals are handled in India—and both sides can still challenge the verdict in court if they're unhappy.