Indian IT firms break records with $4.3B in acquisitions
India's biggest IT companies just went on their largest buying spree since 2000, spending $4.3 billion in FY25 to snap up firms specializing in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital services.
With tech demand slowing, these companies are investing big to stay ahead of the curve.
Big names making bold moves
TCS made waves by acquiring US-based ListEngage and Coastal Cloud for $773 million—a rare move for them.
Coforge pulled off India's largest-ever IT deal with a $2.39 billion all-stock buyout of Encora.
Meanwhile, Infosys, HCLTech, and Wipro spent over $1 billion combined on seven companies, some of which are in data analytics, design engineering, and cloud computing.
Why does this matter?
Instead of handing out bigger dividends or buybacks like before, these top 10 firms are betting on fresh talent and new tech to fill gaps fast—even if it means some short-term profit pressure due to higher costs.
For anyone interested in how India's tech giants are future-proofing themselves, this is a major shift worth watching.