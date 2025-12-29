Indian IT firms break records with $4.3B in acquisitions

TCS made waves by acquiring US-based ListEngage and Coastal Cloud for $773 million—a rare move for them. Coforge pulled off India's largest-ever IT deal with a $2.39 billion all-stock buyout of Encora. Meanwhile, Infosys , HCLTech, and Wipro spent over $1 billion combined on seven companies, some of which are in data analytics, design engineering, and cloud computing.

Why does this matter?

Instead of handing out bigger dividends or buybacks like before, these top 10 firms are betting on fresh talent and new tech to fill gaps fast—even if it means some short-term profit pressure due to higher costs.

For anyone interested in how India's tech giants are future-proofing themselves, this is a major shift worth watching.