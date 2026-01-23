Indian rupee weakens to lifetime low, trades near 92/dollar

The rupee's fall is not just an Indian problem but also a reflection of global tensions. Rising US-Europe tensions and oil supply concerns from Venezuela have made global investors wary. Foreign investors withdrew nearly ₹3,000 crore from Indian markets in one day, contributing to the stock market's decline, with both Sensex and Nifty tumbling 1%.

Central bank intervention

RBI's role and potential recovery

Despite the rupee's fall, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has enough reserves to intervene if things get too shaky. Amit Pabari, MD at CR Forex Advisors, said "much of the global risk appears to be priced into the rupee at current levels." "The 92 level remains a strong resistance, while sustained RBI support could guide dollar/rupee back towards the 90.5-90.7 zone in the near term," he said.