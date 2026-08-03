India's $250B+ AI and data center push strains power grid
India's massive push for data centers and AI, backed by over $250 billion, is running into serious power grid issues.
The Ministry of Power says these facilities will need 26.3 gigawatts by fiscal year 2032 (FY32), way up from the current 1.12 gigawatts in mid-2025.
That's a huge leap, and the existing infrastructure just isn't ready yet.
Odisha and Maharashtra face grid delays
Odisha and Maharashtra are stepping up: Odisha's building new substations, while Maharashtra aims to add 5 gigawatts by 2030, with public and private firms having poured ₹1,500 crore into upgrading its power infrastructure.
Still, delays caused by land acquisition, right-of-way clearances, and regulatory approvals are slowing things down.
Experts warn that without optimized power grids, India's data center growth could stall, especially since AI centers use much more energy than traditional ones.
AI demand is higher and more constant than anything seen before.