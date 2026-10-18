India's commerce department seeks RoDTEP RoSCTL extension past December 2026
Business
India's Commerce Department wants to keep the RoDTEP and RoSCTL export schemes going beyond their December 2026 deadline, but the Finance Ministry isn't totally convinced they're making a big difference.
Exporters, on the other hand, are hoping for five more years of these benefits, especially with all the global uncertainty lately.
Commerce seeks ₹23,000 cr RoDTEP allocation
Exporters say longer-term support helps them plan ahead and stay competitive.
The Commerce Department points out that India's merchandise exports jumped 18.51% this year (April through September), reaching $259.89 billion, and has sought an increase in the allocation for RoDTEP to ₹23,000 crore for 2026-27, citing the growth in merchandise exports.