India's trade deficit with China reaches $105.93 billion after Q3
Business
India's trade deficit with China just passed $100 billion this year, reaching $105.93 billion after the first three quarters of 2026, even though Indian exports to China jumped by over 40% this year.
Imports from China rose 23.3%, hitting $125.19 billion in the first 9 months of 2026.
BRICS addresses India China trade imbalance
This widening gap, now at $105.93 billion, shows how much India relies on Chinese goods, especially electronics and other finished products.
The issue was a big topic at the recent BRICS summit, where leaders discussed fairer market access and ways to balance things out for both countries.