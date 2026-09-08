Intellect Design Arena launches mSOCK AI platform with context layer

Banks, insurance companies, wealth management, and GCCs have also been identified as potential customers for MSOCK.

Jain sees it as India's answer to Microsoft and IBM's platforms.

Already used in 141 projects (cutting AI rollout time in half), it could bring in up to 2,000 crore rupees if widely adopted.

The first launch targets North America, Europe, and the Middle East, where most of the company's revenue comes from, while India remains a smaller focus for now.