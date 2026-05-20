Intuit to cut about 3,000 jobs to sharpen AI focus

Sasan Goodarzi cites Anthropic OpenAI deals

CEO Sasan Goodarzi says the cuts will help Intuit double down on its AI goals.

The company just signed multi-year deals with Anthropic and OpenAI to add tools like Claude and ChatGPT into its software, aiming to boost services in tax, finance, and marketing.

This move follows a wider tech trend: more than 140 companies have cut jobs recently as AI changes how work gets done.