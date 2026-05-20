Intuit to cut about 3,000 jobs to sharpen AI focus
Business
Intuit is letting go of about 3,000 employees, or 17% of its global team. The layoffs are part of a big shake-up to make the company leaner and more focused on artificial intelligence (AI).
US staff affected will finish work on July 31 and get at least 16 weeks' pay as severance.
Sasan Goodarzi cites Anthropic OpenAI deals
CEO Sasan Goodarzi says the cuts will help Intuit double down on its AI goals.
The company just signed multi-year deals with Anthropic and OpenAI to add tools like Claude and ChatGPT into its software, aiming to boost services in tax, finance, and marketing.
This move follows a wider tech trend: more than 140 companies have cut jobs recently as AI changes how work gets done.