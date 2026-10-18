Investors withdraw ₹1.25L/cr from equity mutual funds in September quarter
Business
Equity mutual funds saw a big jump in withdrawals this September quarter, with investors pulling out ₹1.25 lakh crore, a 19% increase from last quarter.
The uncertainty around global markets and the economy made many people cash out, especially from small-cap and mid-cap funds.
Nifty 50 Sensex fall 5%
The market had a rough patch: Nifty 50 and Sensex dropped by 5%, with Nifty 50 recording its worst September since 2018, thanks to foreign investors leaving and higher oil prices.
Even hybrid funds weren't spared, with redemptions rising by 12%.
Still, experts like Bharath Rathore say there's long-term growth potential if you pick your investments wisely, especially since India's equity market still has plenty of room to grow.