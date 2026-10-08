Italy probes Microsoft owned game makers over virtual currency transparency
Italy's antitrust authority is digging into Microsoft-owned video-game makers, including Activision Blizzard, curious about how in-game currencies are used for stuff like skins and weapon upgrades.
The main worry? These virtual coins can make it tricky for players, especially younger ones, to know what they're really spending.
This move is part of a bigger European Union (EU) push to keep things fair and clear for gamers.
Italy leads cross EU consumer probe
Italy's antitrust authority is acting as lead authority, working together with peers in Norway and Denmark, is leading an investigation across several EU countries to see if these confusing currency systems break consumer protection rules.
On top of that, Italy started its own separate checks on games like Diablo Immortal and Call of Duty Mobile in December 2025.
Microsoft was not immediately available for comment.