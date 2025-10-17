Next Article
ITC's stock price shows stability, trading volumes surge
On October 17, 2025, ITC's stock held at ₹405.15, showing a calm week with a 1.31% gain and trading volumes way above average—almost 23 million shares swapped hands on the most recent trading day.
ITC's market cap tops ₹5 lakh crore
ITC is a major player in the FMCG space, with a massive market cap of about ₹5 lakh crore and a healthy price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54.
Even though it's down from its recent high, investors still keep an eye on it because of its strong fundamentals and steady performance.
ITC remains a solid pick for investors
The stock's resilience comes from consistent earnings and high trading activity.
If you're looking for stability in your portfolio, ITC remains a solid pick—even after its recent dip.