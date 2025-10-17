Why has Infosys stock fallen 2.5% this week? Business Oct 17, 2025

Infosys, one of India's biggest IT companies, saw its stock fall 2.5% this week, closing at ₹1,471.5.

Trading activity was buzzing, with over 80 lakh shares changing hands—way above the usual weekly average.

Interestingly, this drop came right after Infosys announced strong results for Q2 FY26 recently.