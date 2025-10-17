Next Article
Why has Infosys stock fallen 2.5% this week?
Business
Infosys, one of India's biggest IT companies, saw its stock fall 2.5% this week, closing at ₹1,471.5.
Trading activity was buzzing, with over 80 lakh shares changing hands—way above the usual weekly average.
Interestingly, this drop came right after Infosys announced strong results for Q2 FY26 recently.
Strong Q2 results
Infosys posted a 13% jump in net profit (₹7,364 crore) and a 9% rise in revenue (₹44,490 crore) compared to last year.
Even with a monthly return of -2.63%, the company's fundamentals look solid, with a market cap over ₹6 lakh crore and a healthy price-to-earnings ratio.
So, despite the recent dip, Infosys remains a major player in India's tech scene.