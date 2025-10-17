Salesforce is being sued for using copyrighted books to train AI Business Oct 17, 2025

Salesforce, one of the big names in cloud computing, is facing its first-ever lawsuit for allegedly using pirated books to train its AI models—without asking the authors.

Writers Molly Tanzer and Jennifer Gilmore filed the suit on October 15, 2025, making this the 53rd case of its kind against AI companies in the US.

The Joseph Saveri Law Firm, which has taken on several similar cases, is representing the authors.