Oracle aims for $166 billion cloud sales by 2030
Business
Oracle is setting its sights high, predicting $166 billion in cloud sales by 2030—about 75% of its total business.
This bold forecast, shared at a recent investor event, shows just how much Oracle expects cloud tech to drive its future.
Recent deals boost Oracle's cloud momentum
Oracle's cloud division just pulled in $65 billion in new business in a single month, including a huge $20 billion deal with Meta.
The company is also teaming up with OpenAI on a $500 billion project to build five new data centers.
Oracle's ambitious revenue and earnings targets
Oracle's finance chief says the company is targeting $225 billion in total revenue and $21 per share earnings by 2030—well above what analysts predicted.
They're also aiming for strong profit margins, especially in AI cloud.