Lenskart's ₹8,000 crore IPO likely in early November

Started by Peyush Bansal, Lenskart is now India's biggest eyewear brand with 2,700+ stores worldwide. After a loss in FY23, it finally posted a profit in FY24—₹297 crore on ₹6,652.5 crore revenue (up 22.5% from last year). Lenskart stands out with its in-house designs, robotic manufacturing, remote eye tests, and AR-powered virtual try-ons.

Prescription glasses to drive India's eyewear market growth

Money from the IPO will help launch 620 new stores and boost AI tech to serve India's 170 million vision-impaired people who currently have access to corrective eyewear.

But the company faces tough competition from Titan Eye+ and global players like EssilorLuxottica, plus some supply chain risks.

The Indian eyewear market is growing fast—expected to rise at an 11.93% CAGR through 2033, with prescription glasses making up most of the sales.