Lenskart's ₹8,000 crore IPO likely in early November
Lenskart just got SEBI's nod for its IPO, likely opening in early November 2025.
The company plans to raise ₹8,000 crore—₹2,150 crore as fresh shares and ₹5,850 crore through an offer for sale.
If all goes well, Lenskart could be valued between $8 and $9 billion.
Lenskart's growth story
Started by Peyush Bansal, Lenskart is now India's biggest eyewear brand with 2,700+ stores worldwide.
After a loss in FY23, it finally posted a profit in FY24—₹297 crore on ₹6,652.5 crore revenue (up 22.5% from last year).
Lenskart stands out with its in-house designs, robotic manufacturing, remote eye tests, and AR-powered virtual try-ons.
Prescription glasses to drive India's eyewear market growth
Money from the IPO will help launch 620 new stores and boost AI tech to serve India's 170 million vision-impaired people who currently have access to corrective eyewear.
But the company faces tough competition from Titan Eye+ and global players like EssilorLuxottica, plus some supply chain risks.
The Indian eyewear market is growing fast—expected to rise at an 11.93% CAGR through 2033, with prescription glasses making up most of the sales.