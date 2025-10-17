Next Article
Zepto raises $450 million at $7B valuation, readies for IPO
Business
Zepto, a Mumbai-based quick commerce startup, has landed $450 million in fresh funding.
The round was led by US pension fund Calpers, with support from regular backers like Avenir, Avra, Lightspeed, Glade Brook, and Nexus Venture Partners.
This boost takes Zepto's valuation to $7 billion—a big jump from $5 billion last year.
Plans to open more dark stores
Zepto runs over 1,000 dark stores, competing with Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, and Amazon.
The company plans to use its nearly $900 million cash reserve and new funds to open more stores and scale up operations as it gears up for an IPO.
Zepto's focus is on staying ahead in India's fast-moving quick commerce race.