US Fed's Jackson Hole conference ends: What are the takeaways?
What's the story
The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, has come to a close. The event marked the first keynote speech by Kevin Warsh as Chairman. He emphasized that controlling inflation is the central bank's top priority. His comments sparked speculation about a potential interest rate hike in the near term.
Policy perspective
Interest rates 'predominant tool' for Fed's mandate: Warsh
Warsh, in his speech, reiterated his commitment to not guide financial markets on interest rate direction. However, he did share his views on the economy.
He said inflation isn't slowing down significantly and policymakers need to be confident about it. If not, they have "work to do."
He also described interest rates as the Fed's "predominant tool" for achieving its mandate.
Inflation target
Warsh reaffirms 2% inflation target
Warsh also clarified that he doesn't plan to change the Fed's inflation target.
He said a 2% rate, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE), is a "firm, fixed target."
His comments come ahead of the next round of consumer inflation data due on September 11 and policymakers' meeting in Washington on September 15-16.
Global perspective
Eurozone policymakers also weigh in on inflation
Eurozone policymakers also weighed in on inflation at the conference.
European Central Bank Governing Council member Primoz Dolenc said resilience in the region's economy and ongoing Middle East conflict warrant a rate hike in September.
Austrian central bank governor Martin Kocher also noted "more momentum" in the economy but remained cautious about inflation.
Meanwhile, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey suggested, "We're seeing quite subdued second-round effects. I think we've seen a softening labor market for some time now."
Conference highlights
Lagarde, Ueda miss Jackson Hole conference
Notably, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda missed this year's symposium.
They are set to attend a G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Asheville, North Carolina.
The conference also featured discussions on financial innovation's impact on payments and monetary policy, highlighting how central banks are grappling with tech-induced challenges.