JD.com posts 22% revenue jump, but local spending growth slows

With local spending growth slowing, JD.com is branching out. In July 2025, they made a €2.2 billion ($2.57 billion) bid for German electronics retailer Ceconomy to boost their European presence. Earlier this year, they also jumped into China's food delivery game to compete with Meituan and Alibaba's Ele.me by rolling out new customer perks.

Record-breaking June

JD.com set new records during June's 618 festival: gross merchandise value soared by over 15% to reach 855.6 billion yuan, and the number of users placing orders more than doubled from last year, with more than 2.2 billion orders across its online, offline and food delivery platforms.

Even though net income dropped compared to last year (6.2 billion yuan vs. last year's 12.6 billion), their strong sales show JD.com is still a major force in online retail right now.